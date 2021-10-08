LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 October:

The price of aluminum up by 1.42% to $2929.00, copper price up by 1.04% to $9177.00, lead price up by 0.33% to $2155.00, nickel price up by 0.77% to $18240.00, tin price down by 0.14% to $35150.00, zinc price up by 0.30% to $3035.00, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $53380.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.