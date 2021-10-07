Reopening of the Chair of Armenology launched at Sapienza University of Rome

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. In the sideline sof the official visit of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Sapienza University of Rome and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports from Rome that the memorandum was signed by the Ambassador of Armenia to Italy Tsovinar Hambardzumyan and Rector of Sapienza University of Rome Antonella Polimeni. The memorandum officially gave start to the reopening of Chair of Armenology in the university.

President Sarkissian and Rector of Sapienza University of Rome Antonella Polimeni discussed issues related to the ensuring of the continuity and expansion of the Chair․ "Everything that is happening today is a great event. I am proud to say that Armenia is one of the oldest, unique countries in the world, which has accumulated a large amount of knowledge during its existence for thousands of years, and it is our duty to share that knowledge with others”, President Sarkissians aid.

Chair of Armenology operated at Sapienza University of Rome during the 2000s, but it stopped during thelast decade due to the lack of funding. Sapienza University is one of the oldest and largest universities of Italy and Europe with a history of 700 years.

Rector of Sapienza University of Rome Antonella Polimeni highlighted the signing of the memorandum. She mentioned that there is a lot to be done in the direction of raising the popularity of the Armenian language in the near future. "Efforts will be made in Italy to increase the interest towards the Armenian language. It is a good opportunity to build bridges of active cooperation between Armenia and Italy in the cultural and educational spheres," Antonella Polimeni told reporters.