Farewell ceremony for Armenia’s President held at Italian Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Farewell ceremony was held today at the Italian presidential palace for President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

Sarkissian was received by President of Italy Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace.

“The Presidents once again highlighted the high level of the Armenian-Italian relations and stated that the two countries have many common interests, big cooperation potential and a great wish to constantly strengthen the bilateral friendship”, the Armenian President’s Office said in a statement.

President Armen Sarkissian has been in Italy on a state visit since October 5.

