President of Artsakh sends birthday greetings to Putin

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday.

Felicitating the Russian president on behalf of the people and government of Artsakh, president Harutyunyan said: “Your active participation and significant contribution in ending the military actions in the autumn of 2020 and establishing peace, as well as ensuring the security of our population and maintaining stability in the region are always remembered and highly appreciated in Artsakh. Your personal and the Russian government’s role in the OSCE Minsk Group and individual formats for the peaceful and final resolution of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict is invaluable. We hope that the warm and sincere friendship established during centuries between our brotherly peoples will further strengthen and deepen.

Honorable President Putin, I once again cordially congratulate you on your birthday and wish you robust health, great successes and all the best.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan