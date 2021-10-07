Armenia, Italy deepen cooperation in justice sector: memorandum signed in Rome

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister of Armenia Karen Andreasyan met on October 6 with Italian Justice Minister Marta Cartabia in Rome, the Armenian ministry said in a statement.

At the meeting minister Andreasyan thanked his Italian counterpart for the opportunity to meet and stated that the government of Armenia is interested in boosting the relations with Italy.

He emphasized that the justice reforms are one of the key directions of the government’s agenda and introduced his Italian counterpart on the actions taken within the past three years, as well as presented Armenia’s anti-corruption agenda, human rights, police and other reforms.

Karen Andreasyan said that the Armenian government managed to create new and transparent institutions with the support of international, including the European partners. In this respect he thanked Italy for the introduction of a program “Strengthening anti-corruption reforms in Armenia”, by which the OSCE helps the Armenian government to create an Anti-Corruption Committee. Italy is the main donor country of the program.

The minister invited his Italian counterpart to visit to Armenia.

The meeting was followed by a signing ceremony of a memorandum of cooperation between the Justice Academies of the two countries.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan