Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan, his delegation hosted at Armenian Embassy in Russia
14:43, 7 October, 2021
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Armenia in Russia organized an official reception for Armenia’s Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan and his delegation during their official visit in the Russian Federation.
The event was attended by representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Russia, public-political figures and representatives of the Armenian community, the Parliament’s press service said.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
