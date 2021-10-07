Pashinyan congratulates Japan’s new PM on election

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Fumio Kishida on being elected Prime Minister of Japan, Pashinyan’s Office said.

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you on your election as the Prime Minister of Japan.

I praise the fact that over the past years Armenia and Japan have formed friendly relations based on mutual respect, are expanding the bilateral mutual partnership year by year, covering new areas of economic and cultural life. I am convinced that during your tenure the Armenian-Japanese relations will be supplemented with new programs and initiatives.

Armenia and the Armenian people are grateful to Japan for the constant support, which plays an important role in the development of our country.

By attaching great importance to the further development of close ties with Japan, I am expressing readiness to make efforts to further develop and strengthen the ties between our countries for the benefit of our peoples.

I wish you good health and success, and to the good people of Japan – peace and welfare”, reads the PM’s letter.

