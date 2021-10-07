Armenian healthcare ministry reports 1309 new cases of COVID-19

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. 1309 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 268,672, the Armenian Healthcare Ministry said.

9598 tests were administered.

502 people recovered, raising the number of total recoveries to 246,259.

26 patients died, bringing the death toll to 5466. This number doesn’t include 1225 deaths (4 in the last 24 hours) caused by co-morbidities.

As of October 7 the number of active cases stood at 15,722.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan