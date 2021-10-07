At least 20 killed in southern Pakistan earthquake
09:17, 7 October, 2021
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the earthquake in southern Pakistan has risen to 20, TASS reports citing the Pakistan Disaster Management.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center informed about a 5.7-magintude earthquake that occurred in Pakistan.
The epicenter of the tremors was located 102 km northeast Quetta, a city with the approximate population of 733,000.
The source of the earthquake was 10 km below the surface.
