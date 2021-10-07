LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 October:

The price of aluminum down by 0.82% to $2888.00, copper price down by 0.08% to $9082.50, lead price down by 0.28% to $2148.00, nickel price up by 1.63% to $18100.00, tin price up by 0.07% to $35200.00, zinc price up by 0.07% to $3026.00, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $53380.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.