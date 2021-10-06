Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs agree to meet under auspices of OSCE MG Co-Chairs to discuss humanitarian issues

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to meet again under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to discuss a number of humanitarian issues, including the return of Armenian captives who are illegally held in Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during a Q&A session in the Parliament.

“Of course, the resumption of these format discussions, negotiation process is welcome and is definitely in the interests of Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh. We state once again that the issue is not solved. Azerbaijan likes to say that the issue doesn’t exist anymore, but I think that this is one more assurance by the international community that the issue exists and requires solution, and the search for the solution must take place within the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, the body having the only internationally recognized mandate”, Mirzoyan said.

He highlighted the solution of the issue within the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, stating that it at some stage supposes discussion of the most vital issues.

“I positively assess the fact that there was a perception despite the existence of tension and many unresolved issues, we agreed to meet again and first of all discuss the humanitarian issues. Of course, the talk firstly concerns the issue relating to the prisoners of war and civilians who are illegal held in Azerbaijan, the issue of the existence of captives waiting for confirmation, the access of humanitarian missions, international organizations in Nagorno Karabakh, and many other issues. I think that the positive solution of these issues would first of all be an evidence of a constructive position by Azerbaijan and would create an environment where we can discuss the most important issues in the course of time”, the Armenian FM said.

He proposed to pay attention to the formulations in the statement issued by the Co-Chairs. According to him, everything is said with that.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan