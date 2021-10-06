‘OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship the format where stable and peaceful solution of NK conflict can be found’ – Italy President

ROME, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Italy considers the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship the format where the stable and peaceful solution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict can be found, President Sergio Mattarella said during a joint press conference with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian in Rome.

Commenting on the private meeting held with the Armenian President, the President of Italy said that they have discussed finding a stable and lasting solution to the Karabakh conflict.

“Of course, we reaffirmed that the Minsk Group is the format where the stable and peaceful solution can be found”, President Mattarella said, once again emphasizing that Italy encourages Armenia and Azerbaijan to find a true dialogue and contribute to the development of the region.

President Armen Sarkissian is in Italy on a state visit.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan