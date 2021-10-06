Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded jointly to Benjamin List, David MacMillan
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021 was awarded jointly to German scientist Benjamin List and David MacMillan of the US, TASS reports citing the Nobel Committee for Chemistry of the Royal Academy of Sciences.
The scientists won the Nobel Prize “for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis”, the press release said.
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 16:31 Parliament Speaker visits Holy Transfiguration Church of New Nakhijevan and Russia Diocese of Armenian Apostolic Church
- 15:44 ‘OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship the format where stable and peaceful solution of NK conflict can be found’ – Italy President
- 15:14 Dialogue with Russia among priorities of new Iranian government, says top diplomat
- 15:02 UNDP Armenia Office has new Resident Representative
- 14:33 Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded jointly to Benjamin List, David MacMillan
- 14:28 UAE authorizes Sputnik Light as stand-alone vaccine, booster shot
- 14:11 Erdogan seeks to strip several opposition MPs, including Garo Paylan, of immunity
- 13:35 Armenian ombudsman hands over evidence on Azeri torture of POWs to Vatican
- 13:21 Sarkissian meets with President Mattarella in Rome
- 11:37 Armenia reports 1155 daily COVID-19 cases
- 11:35 Gas prices in Europe record-high, above $1,600 per 1,000 cubic meters
- 11:27 Coronavirus Delta strain widens its spread to 192 countries — WHO
- 11:12 "Fall forward": Gurgen Khachatryan, the Co-Founder of the Galaxy Group of Companies, addressed a message to young people
- 10:14 Coronavirus cases decrease by 9% worldwide in one week – WHO
- 10:00 Parliament session – LIVE
- 09:08 European Stocks up - 05-10-21
- 09:07 US stocks up - 05-10-21
- 09:06 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-10-21
- 09:06 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 05-10-21
- 09:05 Oil Prices Up - 05-10-21
- 10.05-19:47 Armenian FM received Special Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office for the South Caucasus
- 10.05-19:30 International Organization of la Francophonie is very sensitive towards Armenia’s political issues – Secretary-General
- 10.05-18:28 Logistics truck of Armenian Armed Forces damaged by Azerbaijani fire
- 10.05-18:23 Government will do its utmost to provide teachers with strong support – PM Pashinyan’s congratulatory message
- 10.05-18:20 Delegation led by President Sarkissian arrives in Rome
18:31, 09.29.2021
Viewed 2913 times 'Armenia has no empty dreams towards Iran’s borders, unlike Baku, Ankara' – Armenian Embassy in Iran quotes newspaper
20:48, 10.03.2021
Viewed 2904 times Armenia will never be involved in any anti-Iran conspiracy – Nikol Pashinyan
20:02, 09.30.2021
Viewed 2586 times Iranian Foreign Minister expresses dissatisfaction with the statements and actions of the Azerbaijani side
15:15, 10.04.2021
Viewed 2261 times Armenian doctor awarded 2021 Nobel Prize in physiology and medicine
20:00, 09.29.2021
Viewed 2209 times Candidate for US Ambassador to Turkey announces his recognition of the Armenian Genocide