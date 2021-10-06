Armenian ombudsman hands over evidence on Azeri torture of POWs to Vatican

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan handed over to the Vatican his evidence-based reports on the torture and inhuman treatment against Armenian prisoners of war committed by Azerbaijani authorities.

Tatoyan handed over the evidence to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of the Vatican. The ombudsman is in the Vatican as part of the delegation led by Catholicos Karekin II.

“Tatoyan underscored the urgency of returning Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan, stressing that international requirements are grossly violated and the prisoners are held by Azerbaijan with the purpose of military-political bargaining. He also addressed the post-war unlawful Azerbaijani military deployment on roads linking Armenian towns, which has endangered the lives and health of people, while the invasions into Armenian sovereign territory in Gegharkunik and Syunik have resulted in livestock theft from farmers of border villages, threats against civilians, shootings and other criminal actions,” Tatoyan’s office said.

