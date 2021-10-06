Parliament session – LIVE
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament is holding a session today.
The MPs will vote today for the bills debated yesterday. After that they will continue debating the bill on making an amendment and change to the Law on remuneration of persons holding public service positions.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
