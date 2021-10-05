International Organization of la Francophonie is very sensitive towards Armenia’s political issues – Secretary-General

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The International Organisation of la Francophonie (OIF) is very sensitive to Armenia’s political issues, ARMENPRESS reports OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo announced following the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, emphasizing that the Organization, comprised of 88 member states, values Armenia as its member and country presiding in the Organization.

“We were following the developments, the pain of Armenians during the war. Our Organization has 88 member states, some of which have very close relations with Armenia, some are even involved in political developments. Like France, which is also the headquarters of our Organization. And there are countries which are less sensible towards this issue. But the Organization, naturally, attaches great importance. Armenia is a member state of our Organization and is currently the presiding country, therefore, we remain very sesnitive and attentive towards this country’’, Louise Mushikiwabo said.

According to the Secretary General, the International Organization of La Francophonie is interested in continuing joint programs with Armenia, in particular, finding initiatives that will be related to the interaction of Armenian youth and young people from other Francophone countries, be it in Africa, Asia or Europe.

“We try to find programs and initiatives that will meet the expectations of the Armenian youth. This, of course, is a supplementary factor to our classic collaboration in the framework of the French language. And we are always happy to be back to this country, to hear more and more French-speaking voices”, the Secretary General said.

On the other hand, Francophonie, according to Louise Mushikiwabo, does not refer only to French. According to the Secretary General, French is a common language for the OIF member states, but, first of all, everyone has their own national language, they have other foreign languages.

"Francophonie is free of these difficulties. French can coexist with other languages. This is the reality of all our member states”, she said.

The Secretary General of the Organization of La Francophonie admitted that she has special dependence on Armenia, especially being in Yerevan, where he was elected Secretary General. She recalled the situation of 2020 linked with the pandemic and the war, during which he and the Prime Minister of Armenia kept in permanent touch by phone. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in his turn, thanked Mrs. Mushikiwabo for her support to Armenia in the fall of 2020, as well as for her solidarity with Armenia and the Armenian people.

Armenia will continue to preside over the OIF for another 1.5 months, until the 18th Summit to take place in Tunisia, where the presidency will be transferred to that country.

Armenia became full OIF member in 2012.