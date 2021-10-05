Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-10-21

YEREVAN, 5 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.65 drams to 484.67 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.32 drams to 562.27 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.67 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.13 drams to 660.12 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 146.68 drams to 27340.28 drams. Silver price up by 11.79 drams to 347.65 drams. Platinum price down by 222.69 drams to 14803.38 drams.