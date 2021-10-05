Pashinyan, OIF Secretary General sum up results of Armenia’s chairmanship at La Francophonie

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is completing its chairmanship at the International Organization of la Francophonie.

On this occasion Secretary General of the Organization Louise Mushikiwabo visited Armenia to sum up the results of the chairmanship and has been hosted by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the government’s headquarters.

Following their meeting, the Armenian PM and the OIF Secretary General delivered statements for the press. Pashinyan stated that Armenia attaches importance to its membership to the OIF and praised the country’s participation, role and level within this important international organization.

“As you know, in 2018 Armenia assumed the chairmanship in the Organization for a two-year term during the Francophonie summit held in Yerevan, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic the 18th summit scheduled in 2020 was delayed, and during that time Armenia continues fulfilling its chairmanship. We assumed this important role with a great responsibility and willingness, however, I must regret over the fact that we had to cancel a large part of the programs approved during the summit in Yerevan which we were going to implement because of the pandemic. We attach importance to the proper organization and holding of the next summit of the Organization. As a chair country Armenia plans to participate in the event at the highest level and make active efforts for the drafting of documents to be adopted”, Prime Minister Pashinyan said.

During their meeting the Armenian PM and the OIF Secretary General have discussed a broad range of international and regional issues, particularly focusing on the topic of regional security and peace.

“We attached a special importance to the solution of humanitarian problems caused by the 44-Day war, in particular the immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives, as well as we highlight the proper preservation of the Armenian historical-cultural and religious heritage”, Nikol Pashinyan said, expressing gratitude on behalf of Armenia to the OIF Secretary General for the support provided in autumn 2020.

“We are grateful for the solidarity that you, Mrs. Secretary General, have shown to Armenia and the Armenian people”, the PM said.

Pashinyan also thanked the OIF chief for sending an observer mission to Armenia for the 2021 June 20 snap parliamentary elections. According to him, this was the first case when representatives of Francophonie family were visiting Armenia to observe the parliamentary elections.

“Armenia is ready to continue the large-scale cooperation with the International Organization of la Francophonie especially in the teaching of French language both in schools and universities, as well as among the Armenian public servants”, he said, adding that Armenia also supports the reforms proposed by the Secretary General.

The International Organisation of la Francophonie (OIF/ Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie) is an international institution established in 1970 and aimed at strengthening and promoting the French language and universal values.

The organization has 54 full members, 7 associate and 27 observer states. In 32 of these countries, French language has the status of an official language or the second official language. The combined population of countries involved in the OIF is 900 million, of which 274 million are French speaking. The countries involved in the OIF are spread across the five continents. It should be noted, that more than one third of the UN Member states are members of this organisation (official website address: www.francophonie.org).

