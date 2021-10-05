Chairman of Armenia’s new Anti-Corruption Committee introduces upcoming actions to US Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Committee Sasun Khachatryan met with US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

At the meeting the US Ambassador said the fight against corruption is the field where the cooperation of Armenia and the United States is close and constant, adding that now as well the US is ready to work with this new structure to deepen this cooperation. The Ambassador stressed the need of ensuring the independence and transparency of the activity of the Anti-Corruption Committee.

Introducing the Committee’s upcoming actions and challenges, Sasun Khachatryan mentioned four main components which would enable to record substantive results in the fight against corruption. Those components, according to him, are the will, the hard work, the professional knowledge and the material-technical base. He highlighted introducing the positive experience of the United States in works relating to international legal mutual support.

At the end of the meeting the sides agreed to make joint efforts to expand the cooperation in the fight against corruption.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan