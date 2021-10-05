Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 October

Karekin II to meet with Pope Francis in Rome

Karekin II to meet with Pope Francis in Rome

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. On October 05, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians; departed for Rome (Italy) to participate in the “People as Brothers and the Future of the Country: Religions and Cultures in Dialogue” Conference and Inter-Church Prayer, organized by Sant'Egidio Community.

During the visit, the Pontiff of All Armenians will meet with His Holiness Pope Francis, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin said in a news release.

The delegation members accompanying His Holiness are His Eminence Archbishop Khajak Parsamyan, Pontifical Delegate of Western Europe and representative of the Catholicos of All Armenians in Vatican; His Grace Bishop Moushegh Babayan, Grand Sacristan of the Mother See; Mr. Arman Tatoyan, Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia; Rev. Fr. Archimandrite Karekin Hambardzumyan, Director of the Mission Department and the Department of the Preservation of Spiritual-Cultural Heritage of Artsakh operating in the Mother See; and Rev. Fr. Anania Tsaturyan, Staff-bearer of His Holiness.

His Beatitude Archbishop Sahak Mashalian, Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople; will also attend the Conference and Inter-Church Prayer.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]