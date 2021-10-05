Lithuania hands over 50,000 Moderna vaccine doses to Armenia

VILNIUS, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. 50,000 doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine were handed over to Armenia in a ceremony at Vilnius Airport on Monday evening, LRT reported.

The symbolic ceremony took place at Vilnius Airport as the Armenian delegation, led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, were leaving Lithuania after their official visit to Vilnius. The decision to donate the doses were announced by the Lithuanian government on September 30.

Lithuania provided humanitarian aid in response to Armenia's request based on a bilateral agreement through the EU's vaccine sharing mechanism. The Lithuanian and Armenian health ministers signed a cooperation agreement during the official visit.

This marks the first time that Lithuania has donated Moderna's vaccine.