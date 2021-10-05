COVID-19: Armenia reports 891 new cases, 22 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. 891 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 266,208, the ministry of healthcare reports.

6904 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 4.

534 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 245,376.

The death toll has risen to 5419 (22 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 14,193.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1220 (2 new such cases).

