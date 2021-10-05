Parliament session begins – LIVE
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia is holding a session today.
7 issues are on the agenda.
The MPs will debate the election of a member of the Public Services Regulatory Commission, the bills on making an amendment and change to the Law on Salaries of persons holding public service positions, the Tax Code, as well as a number of other bills.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
