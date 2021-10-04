Security Council Secretary of Armenia, Iranian Ambassador discuss cooperation against regional challenges

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Security Council, during the meeting the sides referred to regional security and stability issues.

The interlocutors outlined the prospects of cooperation in addressing new regional challenges. The importance of the Iranian port of Chabahar was particulrly emphasized in the context of both the region and the Armenian-Iranian economic relations, especially the development of Syunik. Both sides praised the readiness of the parties to continue cooperation within the Meghri Free Economic Zone and North-South road corridor.

The sides exchanged views on a number of other issues on the Armenian-Iranian agenda. Ambassador Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri stressed that Tehran will make efforts for developing relations with brotherly and friendly Armenia at the highest level.