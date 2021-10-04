Pashinyan-Putin meeting planned for near future
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. A meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin is planned for the near future, Mane Gevorgyan, spokesperson to PM Pashinyan, told ARMENPRESS.
“A meeting is planned for the near future. We will provide extra information about the date’’, she said.
