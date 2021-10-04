Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

Meeting of Armenian, Iranian FMs kicks off in Tehran

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian kicked off in Tehran.

The Armenian FM arrived in Iran today on a working visit, his spokesperson said.

The two FMs are scheduled to give a joint press conference after the meeting.

The Armenian and Iranian FMs also met recently in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

 

