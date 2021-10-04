Meeting of Armenian, Iranian FMs kicks off in Tehran

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian kicked off in Tehran.

The Armenian FM arrived in Iran today on a working visit, his spokesperson said.

The two FMs are scheduled to give a joint press conference after the meeting.

The Armenian and Iranian FMs also met recently in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan