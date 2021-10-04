Lithuania ready to provide support to Armenia’s democratic reforms: Pashinyan meets Speaker of Seimas

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Speaker of the Seimas Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen on the sidelines of his official visit in Lithuania, the PM’s Office said.

The Armenian PM and the Lithuanian Speaker of Parliament highlighted the development and strengthening of the cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries both in bilateral relations and within the international organizations. They also emphasized the importance of inter-parliamentary ties which, according to them, could contribute to the deepening of friendly ties between the two countries.

The sides also touched upon the ongoing democratic reforms in Armenia and the partnership in their effective implementation.

The Lithuanian Speaker of Parliament said her country is ready to closely cooperate on the sidelines of the EU’s Eastern Partnership program and stated that ahead of the upcoming Eastern Partnership summit in December the Lithuanian side will take necessary actions to provide support to Armenia.

At the end of the meeting PM Pashinyan left a note in the Honorary guest book of the Seimas, got acquainted with the materials published in the Lithuanian press in the late 19th century and the 20th century relating to the history of the Armenian people.

