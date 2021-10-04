President Nausėda expresses Lithuania’s support to efforts of OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship for solving NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda on the sidelines of his official visit, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The Lithuanian President welcomed the Armenian PM’s official visit to Lithuania and expressed confidence that it will contribute to the development and deepening of the bilateral and multilateral relations.

Mr. Nausėda expressed hope that the partnership between the Lithuanian and Armenian governments will give a new impetus to implementing joint projects in economic and humanitarian sectors.

The Lithuanian President highlighted the partnership and the exchange of the Lithuanian experience in Armenia’s ongoing reforms.

Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked for the warm welcome and expressed confidence that the Armenian-Lithuanian relations will continue to develop and record progress. In this context, he emphasized the importance of expanding the economic ties and the trade turnover volumes.

The meeting also touched upon the cooperation within the EU’s Eastern Partnership program, the effective implementation of the 2.6 billion Euro support package provided by the EU to Armenia, as well as the ongoing developments in South Caucasus. The Lithuanian President expressed his country’s support to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship aimed at settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan