Lithuanian PM hopeful of return to political resolution of NK conflict

VILNIUS, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte expressed hope that it will be possible to return to the political resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

“Everyone, including us, are hopeful that it will be possible to return to a political resolution under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” PM Simonyte said at a joint press conference with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in Vilnius.

PM Simonyte said that there are a number of EU leaders who sincerely think about security and peace in the region. “Therefore I am sure that the EU will pay sufficient attention to this issue, also with practical advice and solutions will help the practical resolution of the conflict,” she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan