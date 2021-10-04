Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan visits Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan is leading a delegation to Russia on an official three-day visit.

Speaker Simonyan will have meetings with FM Sergei Lavrov, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko.

A visit to the Russian Diplomatic Academy is also planned, where discussions with students and academic staff will take place.

The delegation will also meet with Archbishop Yezras Nersisyan, the Prelate of the Diocese of Russia and New Nakhijevan of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

A meeting with representatives of the Armenian community of Russia will also take place.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan