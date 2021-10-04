Lithuania can play important role in promoting Armenia’s partnership with EU – Pashinyan

VILNIUS, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Lithuania is one of the key partners of Armenia in the European Union and can play an important role in promoting Armenia’s dialogue and partnership with the EU, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrida Šimonytė in Vilnius.

Pashinyan first of all thanked Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė for the invitation to visit Lithuania, as well as for the warm welcome.

“Lithuania is one of our key partners in the European Union, and I highly appreciate this opportunity to meet with Lithuania’s Prime Minister, President and Speaker of Parliament to discuss our bilateral agenda, as well as exchange views on Armenia’s cooperation with the European Union and the situation in the region. Armenia and Lithuania are connected by multiple threads. The democratic values and the traditional friendly relations between our nations have created a firm base for the bilateral cooperation in various areas”, the Armenian PM said.

He emphasized that the potential existing between the two countries has not been fully utilized, meaning the potential in the fields of tourism, IT, green technologies, agriculture, food processing and industry.

“Armenia has dynamic relations with the European Union. And Lithuania, as a friendly state and supporter of the Eastern Partnership, can play an important role in promoting Armenia’s dialogue and cooperation with the EU”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan