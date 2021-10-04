Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

Fumio Kishida elected as 100th Prime Minister of Japan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Lower House of the Parliament of Japan elected the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Fumio Kishida as Japan’s 100th Prime Minister Monday, according to the vote, livestreamed on the Parliament’s website, TASS reports.

Currently, the Upper House is holding a vote on Kishida’s candidacy, which will be approved, since the LDP enjoys the majority in both houses. Meanwhile, the Lower House has a priority over the Upper House during election of a prime minister, and the outcome of its vote defines the new head of the government.

 








