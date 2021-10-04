Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

Armenian FM to pay working visit to Iran

Armenian FM to pay working visit to Iran

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. On October 4, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, his spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said on social media.

Within the framework of the visit, a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian is scheduled, which will be followed by a joint press statement of the Ministers.

 

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]