Armenia has adopted a policy of opening era of peaceful development for the region – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The problems related to the external environment are quite complicated, the environment around Armenia remains tense. Despite all this, we have adopted the policy of opening an era of peaceful development for our region, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with the representatives of the Armenian community within the framework of his official visit to Lithuania on October 3.

According to PM Pashinyan, the post-war period was very difficult for Armenia, and if the problems related to the domestic political situation were solved, then the problems of the external environment remain tense.

“It was an interesting trial of overcoming domestic tensions.The elections served as a tool to resolve the problems, while in the past the elections mainly became the starting point of domestic political tension. In this regard, I am pleased to note that the atmosphere of public unrest that we had from November to June has been resolved.

The problems related to the external environment are quite complicated, the environment around Armenia remains tense. Despite all this, we have adopted the policy of opening an era of peaceful development for our region, we understand that peace does not depend only on the Republic of Armenia. At the same time, we will continue this path. Every day new developments occur, aimed at proving the opposite, but we must try to go forward on this path’’, Pashinyan emphasized.

He added that the protection of Armenia's sovereignty, the rights of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh, including the right to self-determination, are among the priorities, but "we must know that we are walking in a minefield, in which we must be very vigilant." The Head of the Government added, “In fact, that field has always been mined, but it’s another thing that the density of the mines increases gradually, which we witnessed last year in autumn. Unfortunately, the war had a difficult, even catastrophic course for us, but Armenia, the Armenian people, the people of Artsakh show an exceptional resistance, it is very important. We need concetration of efforts to solve the problems set before us, and I consider its culmination as a necessity and imperative to open a peaceful era”. According to Nikol Pashinyan, on this path it is important to analyze the previous period in order to come to the right conclusions. "Of course, the election campaign contained such a component. There have been a lot of talks about what happened, but I know no matter how much has been said, there are nuances that have not been talked about. Analyzing the past thirty years is important. I hope that as a result we will be able to open a new page for the history of our state, which will be much more positive”, the Armenian PM said.