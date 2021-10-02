Cuba aims to fully vaccinate 90% of residents against COVID-19 by December

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Cuba is speeding up its COVID-19 vaccination program as it aims to fully inoculate 90% of its population against the coronavirus by December, Reuters reports.

The health ministry reported on Thursday that more than 80% of Cuba's 11.3 million people had received at least a first shot of a three-dose immunization regimen with Cuban-made vaccines Abdala, Soberana-2 or Soberana-plus. Close to 50% were fully vaccinated, it said.

The government has said Cuba is on track to become the first country to inoculate so much of its population with its own vaccines.