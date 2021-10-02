Philippine President says he is retiring from politics

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday he was retiring from politics, a surprise move that fuelled speculation he was clearing the way for his daughter to run to succeed him, despite her filing for re-election as mayor, Reuters reports.

“Today, I announce my retirement from politics”, Duterte said, accompanying loyalist Senator Christopher "Bong" Go from the ruling PDP-Laban party as he registered to run for vice president in next year's election.

Duterte, 76, had been expected to run for the No. 2 job, a plan which most Filipinos oppose as violating the spirit of the constitution, which sets a one-term limit for the president to stop power from being abused.