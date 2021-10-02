Artsakh reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. 4 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Artsakh on the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.

66 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 1.

At the moment, 16 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals. 3 are in serious condition.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan