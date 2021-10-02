Armenia reports 1152 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. 1152 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 263,783, the ministry of healthcare reports.

9656 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 1.

772 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 243,341.

The death toll has risen to 5354 (15 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 13,876.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1212 (1 new such case).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan