COVID-19 death toll in US passes 700,000

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Over 700,000 people in the United States died after contracting the novel coronavirus, TASS reports citing the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which relies on data provided by international organizations, federal and local authorities.

According to the university statistics, over 43.615 million of the novel coronavirus cases were registered up to date in the United States with the overall death toll hitting the number of 700,258.

The United States is currently in the top of the registered COVID-19 cases, which stand at over 44,443,400, while the death rate in the country exceeds 718,980.

The US ranked first in terms of reported coronavirus cases and deaths, caused by COVID-19 and is followed by India (over 33,789,390 reported cases) and Brazil (more than 21,445,650 registered cases).