LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 October:

The price of aluminum up by 0.49% to $2881.00, copper price up by 0.89% to $9101.00, lead price up by 1.82% to $2126.00, nickel price down by 0.14% to $18100.00, tin price down by 3.68% to $34000.00, zinc price down by 0.59% to $3008.00, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $53380.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.