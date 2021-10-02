President Sarkissian, PM Pashinyan discuss external and domestic challenges

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on October 1 at the Presidential Palace.

Issues relating to overcoming the external and domestic challenges, the government’s priorities and the programs envisaged by the 2022 state budget draft were discussed during the meeting, the President’s Office said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan