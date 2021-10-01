Mikheil Saakashvili arrested in Georgia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been arrested and remanded, ARMENPRESS reports, citing ‘’Ria Novosti’’, Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili said.

"Our law enforcement agencies had preliminary information about his movement from Ukraine to Georgia," Garibashvili said, without specifying where the former president was caught.

Garibashvili noted that the law enforcement agencies ‘’carried out the operation at a high level’’. According to Georgian media, Saakashvili has been taken to one of the prisons of Tbilisi.

Before being arrested, the former president had made a post on his Facebook page, predicting his arrest. “Most likely, I will be arrested soon in Tbilisi, but I want to say that you should not be afraid of anything, go to the elections tomorrow. Give your vote, and On October 3 we will all celebrate the victory. I have come to help you, we had no alternative. I'm not afraid of anything, I urge you not to be afraid either’’, Saakashvili had said before being arrested.