Armenian FM highly appreciates position of Czech Republic on NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met on October 1 with Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulhánek, who is in Armenia on a working visit. The meeting started in the format of a private conversation, followed by an expanded-format meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Armenian FM expressed satisfaction with the high level of political dialogue with the Czech Republic and the format of consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the importance of the Armenian-Czech Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation as an effective platform for practical discussions and outlining activities for fully realizing the existing potential in the trade and economic sphere. Renewable energy, financial and banking sector, tourism, agriculture and healthcare were pointed out as promising directions for the development of cooperation. In this context, the holding of the Armenian-Czech business forum in Yerevan on the same day was also discussed.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the Eastern Partnership is a key platform in the Armenia-EU relations, it is necessary to make efforts to further strengthen the cooperation based on inclusion, equality and shared values of the EaP.

In the context of regional stability and security issues, the sides exchanged views on the humanitarian situation in Artsakh resulted by the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression. Ararat Mirzoyan drew special attention to the issue of Armenian prisoners of war, civilian hostages being held in Azerbaijan, emphasizing the need for their immediate, unconditional repatriation.

The Armenian FM praised the Czech Republic's position on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, that is, support for the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Minister Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia's readiness to resume the full process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the basis of the well-known principles and elements.

At the end of the meeting Ararat Mirzoyan and Jakub Kulhánek made a joint statement for the press.