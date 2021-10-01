PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message on Independence Day of Cyprus

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic - Independence Day. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the message runs as follows,

“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and on my own behalf, I heartily congratulate and I send best wishes to you and the friendly people of Cyprus on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic - Independence Day.

I record with satisfaction that the Armenian-Cypriot relations based on our centuries-old ties and strong friendship continue to develop in the spirit of brotherhood and mutual understanding.

Dear friend, I express my deep gratitude to you, the highest authorities of Cyprus, the fraternal people of Cyprus, for standing with the Armenian people again at this difficult time, for reaffirming the unconditional support of Cyprus in condemning the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Armenia. Your sincere and unwavering position once again testifies to the unshakable friendship of the Armenian and Cypriot peoples.

Honorable Mr. President, I wish you good health and fruitful activity, and prosperity and peace to the brotherly people of Cyprus’’.