OSCE Minsk Group is the platform for solving NK conflict: Armenian Deputy PM, UK Ambassador hold meeting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan received today UK Ambassador to Armenia John Gallagher, the deputy PM’s Office said.

At the meeting the deputy PM said that the development of the relations with the United Kingdom is important for Armenia. He added that there are many opportunities in the bilateral relations which are not used yet, stressing the need for the formation of new agenda with joint efforts. Papikyan expressed the readiness of the government to develop the bilateral cooperation in political, economic, social, cultural and scientific-educational areas.

The UK Ambassador in his turn thanked for the reception and also congratulated Suren Papikyan on assuming office, wishing a productive work. Presenting the results of his meetings with different state and political circles of Armenia, the Ambassador said that the United Kingdom is interested in multilateral partnership.

The officials also discussed the bilateral partnership prospects in various areas, such as entrepreneurship, tourism, new technologies, fight against climate change, effective governance and development of civil society institutes. Deputy PM Papikyan assured that Armenia is committed to the policy of administration system reforms and development of democratic institutions and mechanisms.

During the talk the deputy prime minister specified the possible directions of the Armenian-British cooperation in economic sector. In particular, the necessity for restoring direct flights between Yerevan and London was emphasized.

Commenting on the post-war situation in Armenia, the deputy PM highlighted the necessity for multilateral efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region. He appreciated the UK’s position that the OSCE Minsk Group is the platform for solving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, which will bring stable and lasting peace.

The security and socio-economic situation in Armenia’s Syunik province were also discussed.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan