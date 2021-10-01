Armenian PM congratulates China on PRC 72nd anniversary

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 72nd anniversary of the proclamation of the People’s Republic of China, the PM’s Office said.

“On behalf of the Armenian people and myself personally I congratulate you and the good people of China on the 72nd anniversary of the proclamation of the People’s Republic of China. The Armenian-Chinese friendly relations, based on traditional close ties, mutual respect and trust, have steadily developed and strengthened since the establishment of the diplomatic relations. As a key role-player in international relations, China brings its contribution to the global development agenda and is one of the key partners of Armenia.

We can confidently state that ahead of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations we managed to reach our cooperation to an important level in political, economic and cultural spheres. I am full of hope that the Armenian-Chinese cooperation will deepen and expand with our joint efforts for the benefit of our peoples.

I wish, Your Excellency, good health and further success, and to the good people of China – lasting welfare and peace”, Pashinyan said in his letter.

***

Pashinyan also sent a similar letter to Premier of China Li Keqiang, congratulating on the national day.

“Armenia highly values the traditional friendly relations and mutually beneficial partnership with China. Our countries are united the positive experience of working jointly and cooperating in international platforms. In the past period during the fight against COVID-19 China provided support to many countries, including Armenia, for which we are deeply grateful”, Pashinyan said, expressing readiness to make joint efforts to raise the Armenian-Chinese relations to a qualitatively new level.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan