Armenia highly values relations with China: President Sarkissian visits Chinese Embassy

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited today the Embassy of China to congratulate on the 72nd anniversary of the proclamation of the People’s Republic of China, the President’s Office said.

The President congratulated Ambassador Fan Yong and the Embassy staff, as well as the whole Chinese people on the national day of China.

“I am here to express my respect and friendship to the people of China. Armenia highly values the relations with China”, President Armen Sarkissian said.

In turn the Chinese Ambassador thanked the President for the visit.

“We highly appreciate that you have come here to congratulate on our national day. This is one of the examples proving our friendship and shows that you attach importance to the efforts on building firm bilateral relations”, the Chinese Ambassador said.

During their talks the Armenian President and the Chinese Ambassador touched upon the agenda of the bilateral relations, talked about the cooperation deepening opportunities, as well as highlighted the intensification of contacts and ties between the two nations.

President Sarkissian said that China with its development path has shown that each country, each nation, based on its national characteristics, culture, heritage and traditions, must find its own path to development and try to achieve success with a hard and organized work.

“At this difficult stage for our country, it’s also important for us to find our own path to development and success, by using our advantages, for example, the potential of the Diaspora and the technology development opportunities”, the President said, adding that there is a big partnership potential with China in technology sector.

In this context Armen Sarkissian introduced the presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow), expecting cooperation also with the Chinese technological companies within the frames of this program. He said he would be glad to see more Chinese companies in the events being organized in Armenia, in particular at the upcoming Armenian Summit of Minds in the town of Dilijan.

