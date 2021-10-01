Armenia is very important partner for Czech Republic – FM Kulhánek

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is a very important partner for the Czech Republic and the relations between the two countries are close and friendly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulhánek said at a joint press conference with Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

“I am very glad to have the chance to resume high-level dialogues between the two countries. I hope that the coronavirus-related pause in our relations is over. Armenia is a very important partner for the Czech Republic. We have close and friendly bilateral relations. The Czech Republic appreciates the progress made in Armenia since 2018 regarding democracy and anti-corruption efforts,” FM Jakub Kulhánek said.

He noted that the June 20 parliamentary election in Armenia were democratic and that it gives the opportunity to continue bilateral relations with Europe. According to FM Kulhánek there is big untapped potential for economic ties to be boosted.

Speaking about the upcoming 5th Armenian-Czech Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation meeting, FM Kulhánek noted that it will be an additional stimulus for economic cooperation.

“We appreciate Armenia’s commitment to European partnership and we want to reaffirm that Armenia won’t be ignored. Strengthening of cooperation with associated countries shouldn’t anyhow lead to weakening of cooperation between Armenia and the EU,” he added.

Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that Armenia attaches great importance to continuous development of cooperation with the Czech Republic based on shared values and democratic principles.

The bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda was also addressed during the meeting.

“We see wide opportunities for cooperation in high tech, information technologies, renewable energy, water resource management, agriculture, tourism and healthcare sectors,” Mirzoyan said.

The Armenia-EU cooperation, partnership agenda, inclusive partnership as part of Eastern Partnership and the effective implementation of CEPA were discussed.

FM Mirzoyan said Armenia is ready to make efforts to develop and strengthen Eastern partnership.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan