Armenian defense minister receives Indian ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan received today Ambassador of India to Armenia Kishan Dan Dewal, the ministry said.

The Ambassador congratulated the defense minister on assuming office, wishing success.

The Ambassador said that the Indian side is ready to further deepen the defense cooperation with Armenia, given the high-level relations between the two countries in political, cultural, economic and other areas.

The Armenian defense minister highlighted a number of directions of mutual interest within the frames of the cooperation with the Indian defense ministry, particularly the military-technical sector.

The sides reached an agreement to boost the activity of professional working groups aimed at increasing the efficiency of the Armenian-Indian military cooperation.

