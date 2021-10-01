Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

Shareholder donates 25% of Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine to Armenian Government

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia has accepted 25% of shares of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine as a donation from the shareholder.

According to the document on accepting the donation, the 25% shares of ZCMC were held by a joint-stock company called "Industrial Company" 








